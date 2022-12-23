'Didn't think this happened to real people': Airdrie couple wins $7M lottery
An Airdrie couple won the jackpot in a recent Daily Grand lottery and plans to rebook their 25th anniversary trip to Hawaii that had been postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kevin MacKenzie purchased a $4 Daily Grand quick pick ticket on Nov. 26 at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 836 First Avenue West in Airdrie.
He first learned of his financial windfall after checking his ticket for the Nov. 28 draw on the Lotto Spot! app and confirming the ticket was a winner during a return trip to the drug store.
"My wife and I looked at each other and said we didn’t think this happened to real people," said MacKenzie. "She was holding on to the counter, and I was just in complete disbelief!"
The MacKenzies have the choice of receiving $1,000 per day for life or a single $7 million payment.
Without consideration for interest or inflation, the $1,000 per day option would surpass the $7 million mark in February of 2042.
The couple did not indicate which approach they selected but say they plan to pay off their debt, help their children purchase a house and reschedule their previously cancelled anniversary vacation.
