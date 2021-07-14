Didsbury Alta. RCMP releases sketch of man accused of exposing himself to teen girls

Didsbury RCMP has released a composite sketch of a man accused of exposing himself to two girls at a skateboard park in the southern Alberta community in June.

Police say a male approached two female youths about 11 p.m. on June 18 and exposed himself.

The girls left the area and went to a residence.

The suspect is described as:

Being in his 60s;

Having short, grey hair, and;

Wearing eyeglasses.

He was wearing a long sleeve blue and white flannel shirt, jeans, and a belt with a leather pouch on the back.

Didsbury is about 80 kilometres north of Calgary.

Anyone with information is asked to call Didsbury RCMP at 403-335-3381, local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



