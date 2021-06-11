Didsbury RCMP looking for man missing since February

On Wednesday, just before 5 p.m., Didsbury RCMP received a call about a 68-year-old man whose family had not seen or heard from since around the end of February.

Dale Robert Hallet who was known to live a transient lifestyle, was last seen at a family member's home around Feb. 28.

RCMP are concerned for his well-being and would like to speak with him.

Hallet is described as around 180 cm tall (5'11"), weighing 100 kg (220 lbs), with short grey hair and blue eyes. He also has a chipped top front tooth and typically wears sweatpants or coveralls and long-sleeved shirts.

Hallet may have been in the Hinton area in April.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Didsbury RCMP at 403-335-3381. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.