RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old Madison Bill.

Police say Bill was reported missing on Dec. 24, and was last heard from on Dec. 20 when she was reportedly in Calgary.

Officials believe Bill may be driving a Mitsubishi Lancer possibly in the Red Deer or Innisfail area.

Bill is described as:

5’8 tall (172 cm)

120 lbs (54kg)

Blonde hair

Blue eyes

The RCMP are looking to verify her well being and ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the Didsbury RCMP at 403-335-3381.