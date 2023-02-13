Dieppe man, 20, dies after single-vehicle crash: N.B. RCMP

A 20-year-old man from Dieppe, N.B., has died after a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

Officers with the Codiac Regional RCMP were called to a single-vehicle crash on Amirault Street in Dieppe around 2:47 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Investigators believe the crash happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle, struck a sidewalk, and rolled over.

Crews from the Dieppe Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick assisted with the response.

An autopsy is set to be conducted to determine the man’s exact cause of death.