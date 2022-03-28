Dierks Bentley to headline Sunday Rock the Park show

American singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley has been named as the Sunday headliner at Rock the Park, presented by Pure Country 93.

He'll play July 17 alongside fellow artists Ashley McBryde, The Reklaws and Breland.

“We know how much our fans love country music, so we couldn’t pass up bringing Dierks to Rock the Park, especially with his original show in London being cancelled earlier this past year due to the pandemic," said Brad Jones of Jones Entertainment Group. "It’s been a long few years for everyone, so we’re going to give our country fans a night to remember and help them forget about the past two years."

Tickets go on sale Friday April 1 at 10 a.m.