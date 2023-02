Diesel fuel leaks after crash involving a garbage truck on Hwy. 417, Ottawa fire says

Firefighters cleaned up a diesel spill on Highway 417 following a two-vehicle crash involving a garbage truck.

Emergency crews responded to the collision in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 at Rochester Street at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Traffic was reduced to two lanes due to the crash.

In a statement on Twitter, Ottawa fire said approximately 500 litres of diesel fuel has reportedly leaked due to the collision.

Traffic cameras show a garbage truck stopped on the shoulder of the highway.

Our HazMat (Hazardous Materials) team is responding to the 417W & Rochester St for a 2 vehicle collision involving a garbage truck. Reportedly, 500 litres (approx) of diesel fuel has leaked due to the collision. #OttNews #OttTraffic @Ottawa_Traffic @OttawaPolice pic.twitter.com/DSB62DYFD3

— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) February 3, 2023