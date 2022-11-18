Diesel prices on P.E.I. drop 17 cents overnight, N.S. gas prices down 11 cents a litre
Gasoline and diesel prices fell in both Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island overnight.
In Nova Scotia's Zone 1, which includes Halifax, the price of regular self-serve gasoline is down nearly 12 cents a litre, bringing the new minimum price to 161.7 cents per litre.
In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 163.6 cents per litre.
Diesel prices dropped more than five cents a litre overnight in Nova Scotia. As of Friday, the minimum price for diesel in Zone 1 was 256.2 cents per litre.
The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton sits at 258.1 cents per litre.
On Prince Edward Island, gas prices dropped more than three cents a litre. The new price for regular self-serve gasoline now sits at 169.3 cents per litre.
Diesel prices also fell on the island overnight. The price of diesel was down more than 17 cents a litre, bringing the new minimum price to 268.3 cents per litre.
