Diesel prices rise in New Brunswick by 11 cents a litre, gas costs go down
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
Motorists in New Brunswick are paying less for regular self-serve gasoline on Thursday after prices fell for the second day in a row.
The price for regular self-serve gasoline was down four-and-a-half cents a litre, bringing the new maximum price to 176.2 cents per litre.
Diesel prices in the province increased by just over 11 cents a litre overnight. The new maximum price now sits at 282.9 cents per litre.
Prices in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island did not change.
-
Sask. RCMP searching for suspect in armed robbery in North BattlefordBattleford RMCP are searching for a man and woman after an armed robbery at a business in North Battleford.
-
'Make sure they feel at home': Free skate giveaway helps new CalgariansHundreds of pairs of skates are now in the hands of some of the newest Calgary families as part of a campaign from Calgary's Olympic Oval.
-
Top competitors in paralympic sport in London for nationalsNearly 40 of the best athletes in the sport of Boccia are in London for the next four days.
-
'It's still pervasive': The help for people struggling with 'Long COVID'Those who are still dealing with symptoms related to a COVID-19 infection have options available in Manitoba.
-
Redden to be inducted into Senators Ring of HonourFormer Ottawa Senators defenceman Wade Redden will be the first player inducted into the club's Ring of Honour.
-
Chatham-Kent schools will close to students should strike move forwardBoth public and Catholic school boards in Chatham-Kent say schools will move to online learning as of Monday should education workers take strike action.
-
2 Calgary-area men spin their way to $250K and $800K in lottery winsA couple of Calgary area men were big winners in the Big Spin and Bigger Spin lotteries recently.
-
City Hall Christmas Tree to be lit up tonightA symbol of the Christmas season in Winnipeg will once again be revealed Thursday night.
-
Victoria's Lights of Wonder display returning for 2022A free outdoor light display is returning to downtown Victoria this holiday season.