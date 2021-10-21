Diesel spill cleared on Hwy. 11 in Powassan

Update

OPP say Highway 11 reopened in both directions around 9 p.m. Thursday, after a diesel spill closed the highway and forced evacuations.

People who were evacuated from the area were also told they can return to their homes.

Police say there were no injuries as a result of the single vehicle colision.

Original Report

Highway 11 is closed because of a diesel spill, the Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday.

Affected is Highway 11 in Powassan in the area of Main Street and Lindquist Line.

"North Bay OPP advising that the area around the collision at Hwy. 11 at Main Street and Lindquist Line (in) Powassan due to a diesel spill is being evacuated," police tweeted.

Jessica-Ann Ballan, who was right behind the tanker, told CTV News there was a heavy smell of diesel right after the collision took place.

"We were fourth vehicle (behind) the accident," Ballan said. "But we all backed up to where you see I took the picture. We were worried about the tanker exploding 'cause the smell of fumes was overwhelming."

"I'm just glad everyone was smart enough to stay back in case something ignited," she added.

The road is closed in both directions, police said, as well as roads within one kilometre of the incident. Anyone within a one-kilometre radius of the spill is being evacuated.

It was a single-vehicle collision, police said, and there were no injuries.

"Detour in place, however please avoid the area," police said. "More information to follow once available."

--With files from Chelsea Papineau