Diesel spill closes Hwy. 11 in Powassan, area being evacuated

Highway 11 is closed because of a diesel spill, the Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday.

Affected is Highway 11 in Powassan in the area of Main Street and Lindquist Line.

"North Bay OPP advising that the area around the collision at Hwy. 11 at Main Street and Lindquist Line (in) Powassan due to a diesel spill is being evacuated," police tweeted.

The road is closed in both directions, police said, as well as roads within one kilometre of the incident. Anyone within a one-kilometre radius of the spill is being evacuated.

It was a single-vehicle collision, police said, and there were no injuries.

"Detour in place, however please avoid the area," police said. "More information to follow once available."

This story will be updated as more information comes available.