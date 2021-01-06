When it comes to who can stay open and who cannot during this provincial lockdown, some business owners say the rules have been confusing.

Two stores selling similar items in Cambridge find themselves with very different realities.

“People want in and touch the colours and see the colours. It brings them a little bit of happiness in what is hard to find happiness today,” said Kerry Hertner, the retail manager of Cambridge Fibers LTD. a local small business.

According to Hertner, the small store had a system worked out that met COVID-19 restrictions, even adding curbside pickup and online options. But, a second lockdown that is keeping customers out has dealt them a big blow.

“I don't know what to say really because we were just told to lockdown. And yeah, we just had to close shop,” said Hertner.

As for their neighbours, Len’s Mill Stores is classified as a supply chain meaning customers can keep coming inside.

“They're geared specifically towards crafts and to the home knitter. Whereas we are still oriented towards manufacturing and being a part of the manufacturing supply chain,” said Peter Menary, the president of Len's Mill Stores.

Part of the provincial explanation is supply chains can be open because they provide products, supplies, systems, or services, including processing, packaging, warehousing, distribution, delivery, and maintenance necessary to operate. Those at the store say because they sell fabrics like this that can be used to make PPE, they can remain open.

“Since the second shutdown we've focused primarily on still supplying small manufactures and kind of pop up manufactures who've come up over the last few months who are making PPE,” said Menary.

Menary says he feels for Hertner and her team, and store staff are doing what they can to remind everyone to continue supporting local.

“I get little letters, I get little notes, I get tons of positive feedback on Facebook and Instagram. So they keep me going,” said Hertner.

With the current lockdown already severely limiting business, and an uncertain future Hertner has said she is doing her best to remain hopeful and will continue to work within the provincial restrictions.