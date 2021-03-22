Nova Scotia's decision to lift the 14-day isolation requirement for people coming in from New Brunswick has led to some confusion and frustration.

New Brunswick hasn't done the same, which makes a trip across the border more complicated.

"I've been calling on the government to open the bubble as soon as possible," said Memramcook-Tantramar MLA Megan Mitton. "April 19 is still a really long ways away and it needs to open as soon as possible."

Mitton says New Brunswick’s COVID-19 restrictions have been tough for people in her area. She says her office has received numerous calls from people who are asking for help.

"All of the people living near the border and those living further from the border once again are confused, and ultimately are seeing that these decisions aren’t going to help them," Mitton said.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia opened the border to New Brunswick residents dropping the 14-day quarantine rule, but that doesn't help Angela Forrester.

"Nobody is benefitting right now," said Forrester, a Port Elgin, N.B., resident. "Nova Scotia is not benefitting and neither are we because we’re not coming across the border because when we have to come back we have major restrictions."

New Brunswick’s Department of Health is continuing to implement the 14-day quarantine rule for anyone entering the province until the Atlantic bubble reopens April 19.

"I run a business from my home and 30 per cent of my clients are in Amherst or just across the border, 10 minutes away from here," Forrester said.

Ron Aiken, the deputy mayor of Sackville, N.B., doesn't see the border reopening as having a positive affect on New Brunswickers.

"I think what might've been confusing people in New Brunswick is that they expected to change something and it really doesn't," Aiken said. "Frankly, I'm at a loss to understand why Nova Scotia did that in the first place because I can't see any difference it makes to us."

Many are continuing to hold onto hope that the reopening of the Atlantic bubble will reopen on time, but that could change if cases begin to rise in the Atlantic provinces.