Differing comfort levels ahead of Thursday's reopening

Waterloo Region residents have different comfort levels ahead of loosening pandemic restrictions in Ontario on Thursday.

Some people say they’re ready to move on, while others are fearful of what it means to live with the virus.

Indoor gathering limits will increase to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors on Thursday. Indoor locations requiring proof-of-vaccination won’t have mandatory capacity limits.

“I might be a little hesitant, at least at the very beginning,” one resident told CTV News.

Another said they were “very happy” ahead of the changes.

“I’m having a wedding and a lot of my friends and family can come now,” another resident said.

'TAKE IT ONE DAY AT A TIME': COPING WITH REOPENING ANXIETY

Magnus Mfoafo-M’Carthy, an associate professor in the faculty of social work at Wilfrid Laurier University said feeling anxious about pandemic measures lifting is expected.

“When you are used to a lifestyle or maybe ways of doing things and then all of sudden you have to change, the process is really difficult and it causes some readjustment,” Mfoafo-M’Carthy said.

Another mental health expert said it’s not a one size fits all approach when it comes to coping with post-pandemic anxiety.

“If we sort of fool ourselves into thinking that we can somehow make a really happy recipe where nobody’s feelings are hurt, nobody’s offended – that’s really not going to happen,” said Marnie Wedlake, a mental health professor at Western University.

Wedlake said everyone has different levels of comfort levels, and it's important to respect that. She recommends asking direct, non-confrontational questions.

“Are you comfortable going back to a restaurant? Are you comfortable going somewhere with your mask on? And when they give an answer, try to avoid arm twisting and saying 'oh c’mon doctor so-and-so said it’s safe to get back out there. Accept where they’re at.”

Both mental health experts said the best way to cope with post-pandemic anxiety is by talking to someone.

“Try and get somebody that can chat with or you can call when you find yourself anxious or worried about the situation,” Mfoafo-M’Carthy said.

“Also take it a day at a time in terms of relaxing and take it a step at a time, that will help a great deal. Go at your own pace.”

Mfoafo-M’Carthy also suggested journaling or writing down thoughts and feelings as a way to help ease tension.

“It’s a challenge, but I believe we will definitely get through.”

Ontario’s proof-of-vaccination requirements are expected to end on March 1.