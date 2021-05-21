'Differing opinions' delay Ontario’s decision to reopen schools

While most sectors of the economy received a rough idea of when they could expect to reopen, there’s one omission from Thursday’s announcement — schools.

Premier Doug Ford indicated the science table is at odds over whether to get kids back into classrooms before summer break.

“Right now, we have some differing opinions,” said Doug Ford during Thursday’s announcement regarding the province’s phased approach to reopening.

Ford noted his science advisory table is split on sending kids back to in-person learning, citing modelling which predicts a six to 11 per cent increase in cases should schools reopen June 2.

“Dr. Williams, which I always chat with, he’s in favour of opening the schools. We have a few doctors on the science table that aren’t in favour,” says Ford. “And then we have the teachers that wanna put an injunction in if we move forward.”

OSSTF district 9 president Erin Roy says she’s unaware of any current applications for an injunction from teachers’ unions.

“It’s definitely not a threat. In my view, this is the premier’s way to try to place the blame somewhere else, which he likes to do,” said Roy, who points out the clock is running out for high-schoolers, who will be into exams by mid-June.

She is, however, in favour of getting elementary students back in the classroom.

“The best place to be is in schools, as long as it’s safe and if our medical of health locally thinks we can be back, I think our members would be happy to do that,” Roy said.

The Canadian Paediatric Society believes the risk of prolonged school closures is greater than a potential spike in cases.

“If we have 1,000 cases in the community and we have 11 per cent, that’s 165 extra cases in a population of 14.7 million people. That’s not a lot of cases when you think of how many thousands and thousands of children are suffering,” Dr. Martha Fulford, an infectious disease specialist at McMaster University told CTV News.

The medical officer of health at the Windsor Essex County Health Unit said youth vaccination plans are about to accelerate.

“It would be helpful for our community because we want to open up vaccination for 12 plus starting May 31, and that would give us some time to vaccinate the kids before they go back to in-person learning,” said Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

Roy hopes the province is able to present the risk versus reward scenario and make a decision soon.

“Unfortunately we don’t have the leadership through our government to say it is or it isn’t, and I think that’s all people are looking for in this situation,” said Roy. “They’re looking for leadership that is clear and concise."