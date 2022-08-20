Digby RCMP investigate Friday night hit-and-run

Police in Digby County, N.S., are investigating a Friday night hit-and-run in the area of Smith’s Cove.

Just before 10 p.m., Digby RCMP responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision between exits 24 and 25 on Highway 101.

According to police, a vehicle was struck by a passing transport truck. The transport truck failed to stop and the scene and continued driving east-bound.

Police say the driver of a Dodge Caravan heading east-bound pulled over on the shoulder of the highway to switch driving positions with the passenger. But when the driver opened the door of the vehicle, an east-bound tractor trailer struck the door of the Caravan.

Police say the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision.

Digby RCMP currently have no description of the transport truck, and officers believe it’s possible that the driver didn’t realize they struck the door of the Caravan. Police add, the transport truck may have damage on the passenger side, with possible red paint transfer on the truck or trailer.

Highway 101, between exits 24 and 25, was closed for just under two hours. The Smith's Cove Volunteer Fire Department assisted RCMP members at the scene with first aid and traffic control.

Digby RCMP is asking anyone with information about the collision or who may have witnessed the hit-and-run to call police at 902-245-2579.