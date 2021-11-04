Digging deeper: Wheatley residents seek answers following explosion

Two months later, and Wheatley residents are still looking for answers, following an explosion on August. 26th damaging several buildings in the downtown area and forcing nearby residents to evacuate.

A face to face meeting was held Wednesday evening, between Chatham-Kent officials and affected residents.

The municipality says investigators have been on site for the past three weeks and have been able to identify two wells.

One is located in a municipal parking lot.

“There has not been a definitive saying that the wells are the cause for the explosion,” says CAO Don Shropshire.

“It’s a probable cause but there needs to be more investigation for that.”

Residents who had to evacuate have been provided emergency accommodations and food, according to the municipality.

There are 68 families that have been affected.

“We’re under no delusions that’s meeting all of their needs,” says Shropshire.

“Ths is a real hardship for people and the provincial government has been stepping up to look at how they can create a new program that’s never been done before for this type of an event.”

The municipality confirmed on Wednesday that a plan is in place to have residents go through their homes and collect any belongings in a safe manner.

“We wanna know when we can get more possession when we can get our home winterized,” says couple Kelly and Sharron, who have not been in their home in nine weeks.

They’ve been staying in Kingsville, temporarily.

“We have no idea if we wanna even move back here.”

There are 38 businesses are also looking for financial aid.

Doug Ford announced $2 million in business relief during a visit to Wheatley in September.

Five applications have been received and approved since Monday, according to Shropshire.

“We’re still waiting for 16 businesses to provide some financial information so that we can actually get them on the rolls and get things started.”

Applicants are asked to complete the application and return it by email. The Municipal Economic Development Services staff will be available on site at the Wheatley Resource Centre/Food Bank location at 108 Talbot Road East for those who need assistance.

Thursday, Nov. 4 – 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 8 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 15 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (if required)

Applications will be accepted until Nov. 15 and will be reviewed immediately. Economic Development Services will notify successful applicants.

Once notified, the municipality says a disbursement agreement will be sent for a signature and when returned, the payment will be processed.