Digging out of the deep freeze
We're back into single digits (on the minus side) in Edmonton after the city's longest, coldest deep freeze in over half a century.
Monday, Jan. 10 is our first day above -10 since Jan. 2, AND...it's just the fourth day in single digits since Dec. 22.
From Christmas Day through to Jan. 8, the average daytime high was -22.
That's 15 degrees colder than the long-term average for that time of year!
The temperature calendar shows daytime highs below -20 in blue, highs in the -10 to -19 range in grey and single-digit highs in red.
You'll notice that Edmonton had 13 of 15 consecutive days with highs in the -20s from Dec. 25 to Jan. 8.
That's the longest, coldest stretch of days since the city had 26 straight days below -20 in January-February of 1969.
As we noted last week, we've had a couple of stretches with 11 of 14 consecutive days below -20. But, 1969 was the last time it was colder for longer than what we just went through.
