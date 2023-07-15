Digital mystery game combines tech and history at Saskatoon museum

A digital mystery game is gaining popularity at Saskatoon’s Western Development Museum (WDM).

Dubbed Boomtown Pursuit, the game takes WDM visitors deeper into history, according to Education and Public Programming Assistant Meredith Hebb.

“We wanted something that kind of challenged people to look at the museum in a little bit of a different way. It's almost like an escape room-style questions that they ask you,” Hebb said.

She explained that it was a digital mystery that is delivered via text messages as visitors make their way through the museum.

“We developed this actually back a few years ago in about 2017, but we've had kind of resurgence of interest lately.”

Hebb said the museum did not use Boomtown Pursuit during the pandemic but has now started offering the activity again.

“When you're trying to solve these questions, you're looking at the buildings as artifacts in a whole different light, versus just kind of taking it in for their historical context, you're seeing things, you're looking at things differently.”

The experience costs $5 and visitors use their phone number to receive texts that take them through the mystery. Hebb said the game takes about 45 minutes but visitors can take a break.

“You can always kind of pause because the mystery and the text reply to you. So if you solve one question, but you get distracted by looking at something else in the gallery, you can always come back to it.”

Hebb said the museum is now open late on Thursday evenings, allowing people to have more time to go through exhibits and solve Boomtown Pursuit.

The digital activity was designed with Saskatoon-based tech company Media Manifesto Inc.

Hebb said WDM is hoping to offer future activities that combine technology and history.