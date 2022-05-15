Dilapidated, uninhabitable Vancouver home on the market for $1.5 million
The stairs are crumbling and unusable. The windows and doors are boarded up. The roof is old and growing weeds.
But this two-bedroom home on Broadway in East Vancouver is on the market for $1.5 million.
In another example of Vancouver's astoundingly expensive real estate market, the listing agent is confident this ramshackle house will sell.
“Yes, absolutely,” said Usha Naidu of RE/MAX Crest Realty.
Billed as the future location of a “dream home,” the old-timer built in 1927 and located at 2535 East Broadway isn’t even livable.
In fact, Naidu admitted she hasn’t been inside, because the house was shuttered when power and water services were cut.
But the value of the property lies in its land, and the potential for redevelopment.
“So this is why it is priced the way it is,” said Naidu.
There are newer homes on either side, as well as some well-maintained character houses, so it’s unlikely to be part of a future land assembly. That’s when neighbours get together and agree to sell their properties at the same time to a major developer.
Even so, Naidu figures this probable teardown will sell within a few weeks.
-
-
Sask. addiction treatment centre for Indigenous girls gets permanent homeA Saskatchewan treatment centre for Indigenous girls from across Canada has found a permanent home on Muskoday First Nation.
-
Battle of Alberta: Calgary's Whiskey Rose Saloon gears up for spike in businessThe Calgary Chamber of Commerce says each playoff game in the city brings in about $3 million in revenue.
-
Alberta allows online driver's licence and ID card renewalsStarting Tuesday, eligible Albertans will be able to renew their driver's licences and identification cards online using the province's eServices platform.
-
Food bank demand surges amid rising cost of livingThe pandemic and the rise in inflation have made it difficult for many to afford the cost of living, creating a dramatic demand on food banks.
-
Artwork celebrating Algonquin Anishnabeg culture and tradition unveiled at Ottawa's NACA new art installation was unveiled at the National Arts Centre on Monday. Titled 'Heartbeat of Mother Earth' the mixed media art piece showcases aspects of Algonquin culture and tradition, recognizing the history and geography of this region.
-
What will it take to win the vote of Windsorites? Residents share their top issues ahead the Ontario electionWith just over two weeks until Ontarians head to the polls, candidates are running out of time to convince voters they will keep their election promises.
-
'It's non-stop': Medical association says health-care worker burnout has doubled since pandemicAs the lead clinical nurse in a critical care and burn unit, Elinor Kelly doesn't shy away from challenges, she runs toward them. But the pandemic has piled on problems.
-
Northern Ont. union worried members were exposed to cell-destroying substancesMine Mill Unifor Local 598 says staff at some of the area's long-term care facilities and nursing homes may have been exposed to cytotoxins.