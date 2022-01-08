Dilkens is a poet and we didn't know it

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is sharing his thoughts through a poem he released Saturday.

Titled ‘Déjà Vu to You in 2022’ the poem captures what residents have endured during the past 22 months.

Dilkens opens the poem by saying, “here we go again, right back to the start. Too much close contact, just when we thought we were smart.”

He takes readers through the hardships residents have dealt with and touches on how the fractures to the healthcare system have been exposed during the pandemic.

Dilkens writes each person needs to go on living this one beautiful life, and that the pathway to that is clear.

“We need those folks to get vaccinated. I think those of us who are already vaccinated don’t want to be held back anymore,” he says. “We want to be able to move on with things in our lives and create memories with our families and our friends. This is a frustrating time and the poem reflects on that.”

Over the holidays, I reflected on the evolution of the pandemic in our community & used poetry to capture my thoughts in my new poem, “Déjà Vu to You in 2022”. Read the full poem, or hear it in my voice, at: https://t.co/rsNh21Juad pic.twitter.com/1fyAorLfLI