Drew Dilkens to seek third term as Windsor’s mayor
Drew Dilkens will be seeking a third term as mayor of Windsor.
Dilkens filed his candidacy papers on Friday and said he waited for the battery plant file to become a "non-issue" before throwing his name in the hat.
"We all have records and so I am happy to run on my record. I think people know what we've been able to deliver," said Dilkens.
"They know the leadership they get with Drew Dilkens and I'm going to continue to deliver for the residents of this city ... They know where I stand on important issues like the hospital."
Dilkens has been mayor for two terms and was the Ward 1 councillor before that.
The announcement of his next mayoral run was made at the site of the future NextStar Energy plant, on the southeast corner of Twin Oaks Drive at Valtec Court.
Ward 4 councillor Chris Holt is also seeking the mayor's seat, along with Ernie Lamont and Benjamin Danyluk.
In a message posted on social media, Holt said he's "very happy" Dilkens has decided to run.
"The most important part of achieving that office is getting a mandate from the citizens," added Holt.
The deadline to file nomination papers is Aug. 19.
The municipal election is Oct. 24.
-
Ottawa Public Health 'encouraged' with uptake of COVID-19 vaccine for children and babiesOttawa Public Health says it is encouraged with the uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 in Ottawa, with more than 3,000 children receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Thirty-two new OC Transpo drivers start Monday as transit service deals with hundreds of cancelled tripsOC Transpo says 4.5 per cent of all bus trips were cancelled across the city of Ottawa this week as the transit service continued to deal with a shortage of operators.
-
Police seek public assistance identifying man in attempted child luringCalgary police seek public assistance identifying an unknown man who they believe tried to lure a young girl who was out with her mother and sister Thursday night.
-
Small wildfire burning near Banff's east gatesA small wildfire was burning Friday night around 8:30 p.m., according to the national park's Twitter feed.
-
Indigenous group walks to honour loved ones lost to overdosesMore than a dozen people walked from Morley to Calgary Friday, in support of those working towards sobriety and to pay tribute to loved ones who have lost their lives to addiction.
-
Divisional clash of Lions, Stampeders features quarterback intrigueWhich quarterback will grab the spotlight is a prominent subplot of Saturday's divisional clash between the B.C. Lions and host Calgary Stampeders.
-
Sault airport traffic slowly recovers from pandemicWhile improving, air traffic in the Sault is currently at three-quarters of pre-COVID-19 pandemic numbers.
-
High-risk sex offender wanted Canada-wide after leaving halfway house, VPD saysVancouver police are warning the public that a high-risk sex offender released from prison Friday morning has gone missing from his halfway house in the city.
-
Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by vehicle along Toronto waterfrontA pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle along the city’s waterfront on Friday night.