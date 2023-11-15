Dilkens uses strong mayor powers to fire city engineer, lawyer

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has used his strong mayor powers to fire both the city’s top engineer and lawyer.

The city hall shake-up was announced Wednesday afternoon, with a press release indicating that Windsor was realigning its organizational structure to “better serve the needs of its residents and streamline municipal operations.”

City engineer Chris Nepszy and city solicitor Shelby Askin Hager were axed as part of the realignment.

“Their years of service are appreciated, and they are wished well in their future endeavours,” reads the release.

Retired city engineer Mark Winterton will step back into the role following Nepszy’s termination.

While such personnel matters would typically go before council seeking a majority vote, the city indicates Dilkens made the call himself, using the strong mayor powers the province expanded to Windsor this past summer.

The “realigned” corporate leadership team, under the continued leadership of CAO Joe Mancina, goes as follows:

Community services: Raymond Mensour

Finance & city treasurer: Janice Guthrie

Infrastructure services & city engineer: Mark Winterton (interim)

Human & health services: Andrew Daher

Economic development: Jelena Payne

Corporate services: Dana Paladino (interim)

“As we continually evolve and adapt to the changing landscape and challenges we face, we are proud to unveil a leadership structure that reflects our commitment to managing growth and innovation to achieve our goals,” Dilkens said in a statement.

He added, “This re-alignment is about strengthening city hall and ensuring a more effective decision making process.”

The city said the recruitment process for the two vacant positions will start immediately.