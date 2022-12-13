'It's unfair': Family of Keesha Bitternose upset with verdict in Dillon Whitehawk trial

Keesha Bitternose’s family members say justice was not served after a judge found her killer not guilty of first-degree murder.

Bitternose, 29, was brutally murdered in a Cameron Street home on Jan. 2, 2020.

Dillon Whitehawk, 28, was accused of first-degree murder in her death.

However, Justice Janet McMurtry found Whitehawk guilty of second-degree murder on Tuesday, nearly three years after Bitternose was killed.

“I’m upset, my family’s upset,” said Arlen Bitternose, Keesha’s dad.

“All of them were saying it was planned. It was planned and now to get this kind of justice, I say it’s unfair. But what can I do about it?”

Bitternose, a mother of five, died from multiple injuries and a possible gunshot wound on Jan. 2, 2020, according to an autopsy report.

Police didn’t find her body until Jan. 5 when officers located her inside a home on the 1500 block of Cameron Street.

McMurtry called the assault a “ferocious, impulsive attack,” during her decision.

The judge said the number of injuries “suggest strongly that more than one person assaulted Keesha Bitternose.”

“I have no doubt that Dillon Whitehawk actively participated in the beating and stabbing of Keesha Bitternose,” McMurtry said.

Co-Crown prosecutor Adam Breker argued there are three different reasons Bitternose’s death could be considered first-degree murder: the death was gang-related, it was planned and deliberate, and Bitternose was unlawfully confined at the time.

If Justice Janet McMurtry finds any of those arguments true, then Bitternose’s death should be considered first-degree murder, Breker said during closing arguments.

While reading out her decision, McMurtry said she had to decide between four possible verdicts: not guilty, not guilty of first-degree murder but guilty of manslaughter, not guilty of first-degree murder but guilty of second-degree, or guilty of first-degree murder.

The judge accepted that Whitehawk contributed to Bitternose’s death and ruled that he had the intent of murder. However, she did not accept that the murder was planned and deliberate, Bitternose was not forcibly confined, and her death was not in association with a criminal organization.

Instead, McMurtry said Whitehawk acted "rogue."

Some of Bitternose's family members and supporters erupted in the courtroom as McMurtry read her decision.

Tears, yelling and cursing appeared to show the anger and frustration with the verdict. Some stormed out of the room in tears.

“Not right at all,” one person said immediately after the decision.

“Justice has to be served in the f—ing courthouse.”

Arlen said the family wanted to see Whitehawk convicted of first-degree murder.

“There’s nothing they can say or do, it will never bring my daughter back. She’s up there looking down,” Arlen said.

“You’ll never see her smile, laugh ever again. It’s not right. It’s heartbreaking.”

Bitternose, who grew up in George Gordon First Nation, joined the Indian Mafia (IM) street gang in the months leading up to her death, according to one witness. She was considered an entry-level “soldier,” but Bitternose was allegedly trying to work her way up in the ranks to a “crew boss.”

Whitehawk, who was considered a crew boss in the IM, allegedly circulated rumours about Bitternose wanting to “eliminate” another member, according to a witness.

Whitehawk allegedly talked about murdering Bitternose in retaliation with another gang member, hours before her death.

DNA that matched Whitehawk’s was found on a glove left on top of Bitternose’s body at the crime scene. Breker argued that the DNA along with the location of blood spatters throughout the house corroborated witness testimony.

Whitehawk pleaded not guilty and elected to be tried by judge alone. His trial began in mid-September.

The defence did not call any witnesses during the trial.

During closing arguments, defence counsel Thomas Hynes argued that another gang member was to blame for Bitternose’s death, not Whitehawk.

Two other IM gang members were charged in relation to Bitternose’s death. Both were convicted of manslaughter.

Earlier this year, Whitehawk was convicted of two separate first-degree murders that took place weeks before Bitternose died. In those incidents, Whitehawk killed two men in drive-by shootings.

He was sentenced to life in prison for those deaths.

Sentencing submissions for Bitternose’s death are scheduled for Feb. 28.

The minimum sentence for second-degree murder is life in prison.

Once Whitehawk receives his sentence, Arlen said his family will be able to start moving on.

“I told my daughter I won’t mourn until the day the sentence is done,” Arlen said.

“It’s going to be hard on the family—her brothers, her sisters, her kids.”