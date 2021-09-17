DineTOgether program kicks off in Toronto today

The city says more than 270 Toronto restaurants will be taking part in its DineTOgether initiative, which kicks off today.

The campaign aims to bring diners back to Toronto restaurants after several months of pandemic-related lockdowns.

The promotion, which is similar to Toronto’s Winterlicious and Summerlicious programs, runs for two weeks and offers customers one or more two-course menus for lunch and/ or dinner.

Menus range in price from $15 to $50.

“Toronto restaurants and cafés are ready to welcome us back. It’s time to reconnect with family and friends over a great meal and experience the joy of dining out with ShowLoveTO’s CaféTO and DineTOgether programs,” Mayor John Tory said in a news release issued Friday.

The city says more restaurants are participating in this program than any previous Ccity-run restaurant initiative.

“Surviving the COVID-19 pandemic has been an enormous challenge for Toronto’s food and hospitality industry,” Coun. Michael Thompson, chair of the economic and community development committee.

“The city’s DineTOgether program is designed to help by encouraging residents to support their favorite restaurants by taking advantage of opportunities to dine inside or on the patio, or ordering meals for takeout or delivery.”

Restaurants in the city were closed to in-person dining throughout the winter and spring as part of a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Patio dining was permitted once again on June 11 and indoor dining resumed in Toronto on July 16.