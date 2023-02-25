Dinos stave off elimination with late goal to force deciding game 3
Facing elimination, the University of Calgary Dinos men's hockey team pushed back Friday night, scoring three late goals to defeat the University of Saskatchewan Huskies 4-2.
The win forced a deciding third game in the Western Conference semifinal, which will take place Saturday at 7 p.m. at Father David Bauer Arena.
Colson Gengenbach broke a 2-2 tie with five minutes left to play, giving the Dinos the lead for good.
Riley Stotts opened the scoring for the Dinos, before Alec Zawatsky tied it up for the Huskies.
With seven minutes to go in regulation time, Bradley Schoonbaert gave the Dinos a 2-1 lead, but less than a minute later, Justin Ball tied it on a power play goal.
That set the stage for Gengenbach's go-ahead goal. Noah King sealed the deal for the Dinos with an empty-netter.
Carl Tetachuk made 31 saves in backstopping the Dinos to the win.
Tickets for Game 3 are available here. Puck drop is 7 p.m.
