Dinosaurs Awakened set to debut in Calgary Zoo's prehistoric park

Beginning this weekend, visitors to the Calgary Zoo will encounter 26 new animatronic dinosaurs in the redesigned prehistoric park.

The Dinosaurs Awakened exhibit, with 17 dinosaur species represented, will open to the public Friday morning and is included with zoo admission or membership.

"Visitors will marvel at the size of these magnificent life-like creatures that move, sound, and exhibit behaviours of these giants of the past," said Alison Archambault, Calgary Zoo's director of brand & engagement. "This exhibit will inspire visitors to think and engage with dinosaurs in a new way, challenging old notions of what they may have looked like!"

Animatronic dinosaurs have proven to be a popular addition to the zoo, as visitors flocked to the Dinosaurs Alive exhibit that debuted in 2010 and returned to the zoo in 2015.

Dinosaurs Awakened is scheduled to be on display until Halloween.

In accordance with provincial pandemic-related public safety orders, the Calgary Zoo is currently an outdoor-only experience as all indoor animal habitats remain closed to guests.