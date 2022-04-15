Dinosaurs take over RBC Convention Centre

Despite the weather making Winnipeg look like an ice age outside, dinosaurs are roaming the RBC Convention Centre this weekend.

Jurassic Quest is described as the largest dinosaur exhibit in North America and features a variety of prehistoric beasts, including a T-Rex and a 55-foot megalodon.

“For us, it’s the thrill of a lifetime,” said Safari Sarah, a dinosaur trainer travelling with the show. “Especially because for some of these people it’s the first time they’ve seen real life-sized dinosaurs.”

Sarah said the exhibit is not only fun but educational as well.

“To be able to talk about these dinosaurs, not only with the kids who will surprise parents, but also with parents, teenagers, grandparents who know the names of the dinosaurs and what they ate, it just makes for some more colorful conversations and a magical experience for everybody.”

The show also features animatronic dinosaurs visitors can ride and an interactive scavenger hunt called “The Quest”.

The exhibit runs through Sunday.