Dinosaurs take over RBC Convention Centre
Despite the weather making Winnipeg look like an ice age outside, dinosaurs are roaming the RBC Convention Centre this weekend.
Jurassic Quest is described as the largest dinosaur exhibit in North America and features a variety of prehistoric beasts, including a T-Rex and a 55-foot megalodon.
“For us, it’s the thrill of a lifetime,” said Safari Sarah, a dinosaur trainer travelling with the show. “Especially because for some of these people it’s the first time they’ve seen real life-sized dinosaurs.”
Sarah said the exhibit is not only fun but educational as well.
“To be able to talk about these dinosaurs, not only with the kids who will surprise parents, but also with parents, teenagers, grandparents who know the names of the dinosaurs and what they ate, it just makes for some more colorful conversations and a magical experience for everybody.”
The show also features animatronic dinosaurs visitors can ride and an interactive scavenger hunt called “The Quest”.
The exhibit runs through Sunday.
-
FC Edmonton still searching for first win after 1-1 draw with York UnitedA late goal offered FC Edmonton a 1-1 draw on Good Friday for the second match in a row.
-
Strathcona home undergoing construction damaged by fireFirefighters responded to a fire at a home undergoing construction in Strathcona on Friday evening.
-
Winnipeg police arrest Trevis McLeod in downtown areaTrevis Mcleod, who was wanted for the death of his wife and two children, was arrested by Winnipeg police Friday evening.
-
Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., hits solo homer as Blue Jays top Athletics 4-1Vladimir Guerrero Jr., hit a solo homer and starter Ross Stripling threw four shutout innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Friday night at Rogers Centre.
-
Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat out at least 2 weeks with lower-body injury, team saysThe Vancouver Canucks say captain Bo Horvat will be out for at least two weeks after suffering a lower-body injury.
-
'Potential to be abused': Non-UCP member receives mail-in leadership review ballotAs mail-in ballots for the United Conservative Party leadership review were delivered this week, one voting package was sent to a non-party member's home in St. Albert.
-
One person killed in a crash on Hwy. 417 east of OttawaEmergency crews responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of Highway 417 near the Casselman exit just after 4 p.m. Friday.
-
Ottawa police investigating Good Friday homicide on Smyth RoadOttawa police officers responded to a call at a home in the 800 block of Smyth Road at about 3 p.m. on Friday.
-
Housing being prepared for residents displaced by Gastown fireResidents who lost everything when fire tore through the Winters Hotel in Gastown Monday are spending the Easter long weekend in emergency shelters, but it’s hoped by Tuesday, they’ll be set up in new homes.