Dior and Chanel bags stolen in 'sleight of hand' thefts, Richmond RCMP say

Richmond RCMP have issued a public warning following a pair of "sleight-of-hand" thefts targeting sellers on Facebook Marketplace.

Authorities said the perpetrator arranged to meet the sellers in person, then counted out cash and placed the money into an envelope – only to swap it for an envelope full of paper when the buyers were distracted.

The items that were stolen include "high-dollar" products, including Sony electronics and designer bags from Dior and Chanel, Richmond RCMP said in a news release.

Insp. Mike Roberts, operations officer of the Richmond detachment, recommended that anyone buying or selling items online arrange to meet in a public location, preferably one with security cameras.

Many police departments have designated areas for these kinds of meet ups.

"Consider it a red flag when a buyer or seller refuses to meet at such a location," Roberts said in the release.

The inspector also urged sellers to be wary of buyers swapping out cash surreptitiously.

Authorities believe there are more sleight-of-hand thefts related to Facebook Marketplace that haven't been reported yet, and urged any possible victims to come forward.