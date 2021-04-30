'Dire' circumstances could mean an end to the PNE, Vancouver mayor says in plea for $8M

A beloved summer tradition in Vancouver could be coming to an end, the city's mayor warned in a plea for funding.

Kennedy Stewart asked for money from the province to save the Pacific National Exhibition.

He said to keep the summer fair and other shows going after the pandemic, the PNE would need $8 million in emergency aid.

"COVID-19 restrictions have taken a significant toll on PNE revenue generation," Stewart said during a virtual news conference Friday.

"The outlook is so dire that the PNE, as we now know and love it, could end, despite the City of Vancouver backstopping the PNE's ever-growing line of credit."

Stewart said a unanimously supported motion was brought to council this week to ask the province for the funding he says is required to keep the venue afloat. It's an action officials have taken to protect other community events and causes in the past, he said.

Coun. Lisa Dominato, who brought the emergency motion to council, did so following an update on Vancouver's Playland amusement park. The park was set to open imminently when further restrictions prompted by COVID-19 were put in place in B.C.

Following the new rules banning intraprovincial travel, the decision was made that Playland's reopening would be delayed at least until after the May long weekend.

The resolution approved by council was that the mayor will write to Premier John Horgan asking for support for the organization itself and the 600 employees who would normally be working at the site.