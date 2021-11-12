'Dire' situation described at St. Thomas hospital

The situation at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital is being described as “dire.”

Officials say the number of COVID-19 cases in Elgin County is increasing at an unprecedented rate.

The number of patients requiring critical care is the highest since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 154 active cases across the Southwestern Public Health Region, with one of the highest rates of cases per 100,000 people in the province.

Sixty-four per cent of cases are in people under the age of 40 and most are unvaccinated.

The hospital is asking members of the public to get vaccinated and to seek medical attention early before their condition deteriorates.