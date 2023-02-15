Direct flights from Calgary to Yellowknife offered by Canadian North

The first plane of a new service between Alberta and Northern Canada landed in Calgary on Tuesday.

It was the inaugural flight for Canadian North's direct trip between Yellowknife and Calgary.

The service augments the airline's existing service between Alberta and the north – passengers have been able to fly between Edmonton and Yellowknife for some time.

The company's CEO says it is part of their mission to strengthen its service.

Canadian North, based in Kanata, Ont., is entirely Inuit-owned and operates passenger service in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and the Nunavik region of Quebec.

It also has flights to Montreal and Ottawa.