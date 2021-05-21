'Directly linked': Alberta says COVID-19 infection found in attendee of Bowden rodeo

Health officials have confirmed to CTV News that a positive case of COVID-19 has been found in an individual who attended an illegal rodeo event in central Alberta at the beginning of May.

Alberta Health Services released the details in an email Wednesday afternoon.

"AHS is aware of one positive case of COVID-19 directly linked to the rodeo event," it wrote in the email.

There are no details about the person who was infected or the severity of their illness, but AHS reminds Albertans that the virus can be transmitted by asymptomatic individuals.

"An individual may not know they are spreading the virus," the statement continued. "This is why it is imperative that all Albertans continue to follow (Chief Medical Officer of Health) orders to avoid unknowingly spreading the virus to others."

Thousands of people gathered at an empty field near the town of Bowden on May 1 and 2 for the "No More Lockdowns" rodeo, an event meant to replace the community's traditional event that was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Despite the original event's permit being pulled and news of more than 2,000 new daily cases coming in, organizers still went ahead, saying that they "had enough of the lies."

A short time later, Jason Kenney said the rodeo was "a slap in the face" to everyone fighting to stop the spike of cases.

The RCMP have since served Ty and Gail Northcott, the organizers of the "No More Lockdowns" rodeo, with court summons, after they were both charged with contravening Alberta's Public Health Act.

According to Ty Northcott's Facebook page, the couple's next hearing is scheduled for June 21.