Director of Saskatoon's safe drug consumption site leaves for new role at Métis Nation–Saskatchewan

Jason Mercredi, the head of Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR), is now the homelessness manager at Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN-S).

MN-S President Glen McCallum said in a news release that addressing homelessness is a priority for the group.

"Jason is an excellent addition with his 17 years of experience in community-based organizations and during that time he has shown great leadership, ideas, ability and compassion. We are pleased to welcome Jason to work within our Métis government. We are determined to engage with our Métis citizens to accomplish great things together for our Métis communities.”

Mercredi said in the release that he is content with his time at PHR after seeing how Saskatchewan has "embraced" the organization.

"I am excited to take on this new challenge with Métis Nation–Saskatchewan on addressing homelessness in rural, remote and northern settings," Mercredi said.

Kayla DeMong has been promoted from associate director to executive director of PHR.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead Prairie Harm Reduction and to continue to support the incredible work of PHR in our community. This is a time of immense growth and change for PHR and I am excited to take on the challenge," she said in the release.