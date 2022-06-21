Dirt bike rider fleeing police gets stuck in a farmer's field: OPP

Provincial police say a man attempting to flee officers on a dirt bike turned into a farmer's field and got stuck - in the dirt.

Huronia West OPP says the 22-year-old rider tried to take off from officers but instead found himself trapped in the crops on Centre Line Road in Clearview Township.

Police say the accused was charged with having no insurance, no plates and failing to stop.

Provincial police remind off-road enthusiasts that they "must meet all necessary requirements before hitting the trails."

Complete information on what to know to drive an off-road vehicle in Ontario is available here.