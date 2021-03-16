A 47-year-old dirt bike rider went through the ice behind a secondary school in Blind River on Monday, Ontario Provincial Police said.

The biker was in the river behind W.C. Eaket Secondary School, East Algoma OPP said in a news release Tuesday.

"The operator crawled out of the water onto the ice and made it to shore near West Street Apartments," the release said. "Paramedics transported the person to local hospital and was later released."

The Ministry of Environment was notified and about two hours later, the dirt bike was pulled out of the river with no gas spilling.

"The OPP is warning snowmobilers, ATV and dirt bike riders that recent and current mild conditions have not helped with ice conditions and not taking the necessary precautions can quickly result in tragedy," police said.

"No ice is safe ice. Underlying water currents, air pockets, ice tightening up after a mild spell, rain and strong winds can create thin ice, even in the coldest temperatures. Snowmobilers, ATV and dirt bike operators can't see this until it's too late."