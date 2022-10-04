Disability Employment Awareness Month recognized in Edmonton

October is Disability Employment Awareness Month across Canada, and to celebrate, Goodwill Industries of Alberta held an event to recognize employees with disabilities and celebrate their successes.

“For decades and decades, persons with disabilities and barriers have been overlooked for no understandable reasons. They’re tremendous employees. They inspire, they bring joy to the work world,” said Dale Monaghan, president and CEO of Goodwill in Alberta.

“Showing and sharing stories of diversity, inclusion, the power of work, and the ability to affect lives for persons of persons with disabilities and barriers to inclusion.”

Goodwill team member Michael Kaasemaker says he’s grateful for the support he and others have been given through the organization.

“It makes all the difference. It means that they have dignity. They have a place that they can work, and they can be a great member of the community.”

Speakers at the event included the reigning Miss Wheelchair Canada.