Disabled freight train causes delays to GO Train Kitchener line
Passengers using the GO Train Kitchener line can expected delays Friday morning due to a temporarily disabled CN freight train that blocked two tracks near the Georgetown GO station.
The train has since been repaired and cleared but a spokesperson with Metrolinx says there is still a 'significant backlog' of trains in the area and Kitchener line customers could face residual delays as teams navigate the added congestion.
Other routes and services may be delayed or cancelled as a result.
GO TRAIN DELAYS NEAR WEST HARBOUR STATION
Metrolinx confirmed delays in Hamilton while police investigate an alleged arson that destroyed a single bungalow home near the West Harbour GO station.
Four GO trains that use a Metrolinx layover facility in the area will be affected by the investigation.
Lakeshore West and Niagara customers could face an added 40 minutes or more to their commute and officials expect other routes will be delayed or cancelled as a result.
Hamilton Express Buses (Route 16) may be cancelled between West Harbour and Aldershot GO Stations.
This is a developing story. More information will be supplied once it becomes available.
