Disabled tractor trailer closes road in Essex County
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Essex County OPP have closed a section of County Road 23 due to a disabled tractor trailer.
Police say County Road 23 between Highway 3 and Gesto Sideroad (Cty Road 12) in Essex is closed to help remove the tractor trailer.
Drivers can expect the road to remain closed for up to two hours.
Police will issue an update once the road has reopened.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
