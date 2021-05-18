Disabled train removed, road reopens in Onaping

The roadway has reopened, Greater Sudbury Police said Tuesday evening.

"Train track clear," said in a tweet. "The train has been moved and the roadway is now clear. Thank you for your patience."

Original story:

Drivers in the Onaping area should expect delays Tuesday afternoon.

Greater Sudbury police said in a tweet a disabled train is blocking road in the areas of Marina Road, Club Road and Highway 144.

"CP Rail is aware of the issue and is working as quickly as possible to get the train moving," police said. "Motorists are asked to plan (an alternate) route."