Disagreement ended with man choking, stomping on woman: Brandon police
Officers with the Brandon Police Service arrested a 30-year-old man who they allege choked and stomped on a 29-year-old woman.
On Tuesday around 4 p.m., police were called to an assault in the 800 block of Pacific Avenue in Brandon.
When police got to the scene, they found a woman with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Officers investigated and allege the victim was involved in a disagreement with a 30-year-old man, which resulted in her being choked. Police said the woman ended up on the ground, alleging the suspect then continued to assault her by stomping on her head and body.
Police found the suspect at his home, where he was arrested.
The suspect was taken into custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, June 22 for the charges of assault causing bodily harm and assault by choking.
These charges have not been proven in court.
