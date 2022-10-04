Disappearance of 47-year-old man in August considered suspicious: N.S. RCMP

The RCMP in Nova Scotia says it now believes the disappearance of a man reported missing in August is suspicious.

Barry Albert, 47, was last seen on Aug. 21 in Bridgewater, N.S., and reported missing one week later.

Police provided an update on their investigation in a news release Tuesday.

They say they have since learned Albert also goes by the last name Mosher and he has lost weight.

Investigators say his last confirmed sighting was on Ron Street in Bridgewater on Aug. 21, but there have also been unconfirmed reports of sightings in Wileville, N.S., that day.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay confirmed to CTV News in an email that the circumstances surrounding his disappearance are now considered suspicious.

The Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation from the Lunenburg District RCMP.

Police describe Albert (Mosher) as five-foot-nine and 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say there is no clothing description available for him, but he often wears blue jeans, a dark T-shirt and a ball cap.

Anyone with information on Albert (Mosher)’s whereabouts is asked to call lead investigator Const. Shawn Cornelisse at 902-599-0188 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.