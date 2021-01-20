Family, friends and neighbours are looking and hoping for any sign of a missing Port Moody woman.

Trina Hunt has been missing since Monday, when the 48-year-old was last seen around 6 a.m. at her home in the city's Heritage Mountain area.

“This is reported as being unusual behaviour for Trina,” said Staff Sgt. Brad Sheridan of the Port Moody Police Department. “Her family is very concerned for her well-being.”

Hunt is described as being 5’4”, 120 pounds, and is believed to be wearing a black North Face jacket with a green collar and pink and purple shoes.

Posters of Hunt have been going up around her neighbourhood, and an RCMP helicopter could be seen circling overhead on Wednesday afternoon.

Sheridan said it’s the second day the helicopter has been involved in the search, and Coquitlam Search and Rescue has also conducted two ground searches so far.

“The area where Trina lives is very dense. There’s...a lot of forest, a lot trails, a lot of creeks, just a lot of ground to cover,” he said.

Sheridan said it was a family member who reported Hunt missing Monday evening, and the investigation is "very active and ongoing."

“We’re all very concerned and working very hard to try and get Trina back home,” Sheridan said.

A Facebook page dedicated to finding Hunt is asking people to put up posters, help search, and review any security camera video they may have.

“If people are engaging searches on their own, or with some of those groups, please ensure that they have cell phones with them, they’re travelling in pairs, and people know where they are,” Sheridan said. “And I say that just to ensure that someone doesn’t get lost while trying to help.”

Anyone with information about Hunt’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Port Moody police at 604-461-3456.