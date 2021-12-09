Disappearance 'out of the ordinary' for B.C. teen missing for days: RCMP

Police in Langley are asking for help to locate a teenager who disappeared earlier this week.

Rebecca Maragliano was last seen at her home in the Fort Langley area before 7 p.m. on Monday, the RCMP said in a statement issued the next day.

Mounties confirmed to CTV News Thursday that the 16-year-old is still missing.

"This behaviour is out of the ordinary for Rebecca and cause for concern," the detachment said.

They're asking for the public's help to find the teen, who is described as white, 5'3" and 113 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen in a maroon jacket and either blue jeans or black sweatpants.

She was also wearing a black, white and red shirt, and a grey hoodie, the RCMP said. They believe she'll be wearing light grey shoes or white runners, and likely has a maroon backpack with her.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Langley RCMP.