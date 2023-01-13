Disassembled firearm found behind Cambridge high school

Waterloo regional police are investigating after they say a disassembled firearm and ammunition were found in a bag near Preston High School.

According to the Waterloo Region District School Board, the weapon was found off school property by the river behind the school on Thursday.

The discovery has raised concerns for some parents and students.

“It’s certainly concerning to know that there are firearms being found out in the community,” mother Corey Kimpson said.

While Kimpson said she was relieved the matter was handled quickly, another parent said she wished the school had communicated the information to parents sooner.

She said she was informed of the incident on Friday, a day after the weapon was found.

“Why weren’t we notified?” the parent, who spoke to CTV News on camera but declined to give her name said. “I feel like we were notified too late. I wish we would have been told sooner. These situations are difficult and scary for students as well.”

In a statement emailed to CTV News the school board said staff were alerted to a potential suspicious package at the end of the school day Thursday.

Police were called and found a discarded bag with a disassembled firearm and ammunition by the river behind the school, WRDSB said.

“It caused a lot of concern and worry for me, especially as a student,” Grade 11 student Given Harris said. “Because I have to wonder, how would something like that get anywhere near my school grounds and what type of people would be around my school grounds?”

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police.