Disaster financial assistance available to Nova Scotians impacted by November storm
Nova Scotians with uninsurable damage from a heavy rain and windstorm on Nov. 23 can now apply for disaster financial assistance.
“Through this program, people, small businesses, and not-for-profit groups that experience damage from the storm will be able to receive up to $200,000 in financial assistance,” says John Lohr, MLA of Municipal Affairs and Housing and EMO.
This disaster financial assistance program applies to structural damage to homes, as well as damage to uninsurable items like basic household goods and appliances, such as washers, dryers and furnaces.
Applications are available online and will also be available at Access Nova Scotia Centres, MLA offices, municipal offices and by calling 211.
The application period will be open for about three months.
