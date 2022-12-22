Disaster recovery assistance activated for residents impacted by Sarnia flooding

In August 2022, Sarnia, Ont. was hit by a “one in 100-year” flooding event, and now, more than four months later, disaster recovery assistance has been activated for impacted residents.

On Aug. 4, 2022, a sudden and heavy rainfall led to flooding across neighbourhoods in central Sarnia. Local officials reported that over 70 mm of rain fell over a two hour period and more than 400 calls were received from residents in relation to the storm, accoridng to a press release.

“According to the municipality’s modelling, this was a one in 100-year event for the area,” the release reads.

The disaster assistance program applies to primary residence and its essential contents, or to a small business, farm or not-for-profit organization. It is designed to provide assistance for emergency expenses and the costs of repairing or replacing essential property following a natural disaster that is not covered by insurance.

According to the release, low-income households may also apply for assistance for damage that was caused by a sewer backup, which is normally not eligible under the program.

"I want to thank the municipal staff, volunteers, and emergency responders who went above and beyond to support the people of Sarnia," said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister, Steve Clark in the release. "Our government stands with the families and businesses who have been impacted by this historic flood. I encourage those impacted by the flood to contact their insurance company before applying for assistance through the program."

To find out if you’re eligible for assistance, are in the activation area or to learn about next steps, residents can review the map of the activation area and program guidelines available on the Government of Ontario website, call 1-877-822-0116 or email disasterassistance@ontario.ca after speaking with their private insurance provider.

“Residents with no insurance coverage or whose insurance coverage is insufficient to cover essential costs have until April 21, 2023, to apply for assistance through the program,” the release added.