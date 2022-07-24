Disaster relief a possibility for Saskatoon homeowners after major flooding

Saskatoon residents who experienced property damage as a result of heavy rains on June 20th could soon be eligible for compensation from the province.

On that date, a highly localized thunderstorm dropped 45 mm to 75 mm of rain on the east and southeast parts of the city in just one hour.

Saskatoon city administration is recommending that council resolve to apply to be designated an Eligible Assistance Area under the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program, which covers uninsurable damage to properties caused by severe weather events.

The minimum possible declaration is one claim of $5,000 or several smaller claims totalling $25,000.00. The administration believes the city has reached that mark, according to a report to Monday's council meeting.

"Once the City of Saskatoon is designated, the Province of Saskatchewan will arrange for the claims to be adjusted and make payments where appropriate. The required application forms will be available online through the province and will be available at City Hall," the report stated.

Once council passes the resolution, the City Solicitor’s Office is set to complete the process and contact residents who have contacted the city and give instructions on how to apply.