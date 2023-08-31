Disbarred Newfoundland lawyer facing child pornography charge released on bail
A disbarred Newfoundland lawyer facing charges related to child pornography has been granted bail by a provincial court judge.
Judge Lois Skanes released Michael Drover today with a long list of conditions, including orders to stay away from minors.
Details from his bail hearing Tuesday are protected by a publication ban, as are any details about the alleged victim in the case.
Court documents show Drover was charged with unlawfully observing or making a visual recording of someone while they were nude, making child pornography, and mischief.
The Canadian Press has confirmed through court documents that Drover is a former lawyer who was disbarred by the province's law society in 2017 for misappropriating more than $181,000 from three clients.
An email from a spokesperson at Memorial University in St. John's says Drover has "been involved in the operations" of a cafe in its university centre, and that the school is reviewing the shop's lease arrangements.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2023.
-
COVID-19 is still circulating in Ottawa, top doctor warnsOttawa's top doctor is reminding residents that COVID-19 is still present in the community ahead of back-to-school and work, and is urging people to stay home when sick and consider wearing a mask to help reduce the spread this fall.
-
Sudbury hosts 14th annual Ribfest this weekendAn annual Labour Day weekend tradition kicked-off Friday in Greater Sudbury with the 14th edition of Ribfest.
-
Downtown Timmins welcomes opening of African Foods MarketDowntown Timmins laid out the welcome mat to the owner of the first African foods store on Third Avenue Friday.
-
Four-year-old struck by vehicle in northeast CalgaryA toddler was struck by a vehicle in northeast Calgary on Friday night.
-
More than 3,600 N.W.T. residents have registered in Calgary; city continues to provide supportThe City of Calgary says Northwest Territories evacuees continue to arrive in our city.
-
Hockey season is upon us, Soo Greyhounds finish their training campSoo Greyhounds players gathered for the final day of camp Friday, ahead of the annual Red & White Luke Williams Memorial Game.
-
Grande Prairie man dies following mid-August assaultA Grande Prairie man is dead almost three weeks after he was assaulted with a weapon, RCMP say.
-
Body of missing 17-year-old recovered from Buffalo LakeA teenage boy feared drowned in Buffalo Lake has been found dead.
-
Richmond crash leaves motorcyclist seriously injuredA motorcycle rider has been taken to hospital with "significant injuries" after a crash in Richmond Friday afternoon, according to police.