Disc golf enthusiasts hold event aiming to inspire girls and women to join the sport

COVID-19 has cancelled many sport seasons but a group of disc gold enthusiasts were able to play Saturday at Diefenbaker Park.

The event was part of the PDGA Women's Global Event which aims to inspire girls and women to get involved in the sport.

Organizers of the event say disc golf is traditionally dominated by men.

In total around 30 women showed up to play. The event will continue to take place on Sunday and around the world.

"It was awesome to get people out at this event. We've seen a lot of new novice players, people who haven't picked up a disk before come out and play so we're really excited to see the turnout," said Kadie Hozempa, the director of the event.

She adds the game is very COVID friendly since no one is sharing equipment and you're able to physically distance.